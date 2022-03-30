NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Cut to $20.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.36.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,956,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 269,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

