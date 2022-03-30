Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5,850.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $388,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Netflix by 52.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after purchasing an additional 616,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $247,051,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Evercore ISI downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $391.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $385.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $173.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.82 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

