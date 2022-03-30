Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,417 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,180,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 56.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,419 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 24.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 433.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 144 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Barclays cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.94.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX opened at $391.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $329.82 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

