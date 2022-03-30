Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,847 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $391.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.74. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.82 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.94.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.