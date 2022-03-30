Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Buys 22,062 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 22,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $65,965.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neuronetics alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 38,786 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $114,030.84.

STIM stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $81.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.38. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.22.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 56.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STIM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 469.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics (Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.