New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,500 shares, a growth of 73.4% from the February 28th total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.2 days.

New China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06.

New China Life Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

