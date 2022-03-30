New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,500 shares, a growth of 73.4% from the February 28th total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.2 days.
New China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06.
New China Life Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New China Life Insurance (NWWCF)
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.