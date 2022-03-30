New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get New Relic alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NEWR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.22.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $151,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,328. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of New Relic by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.