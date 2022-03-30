New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,173 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $91,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $153,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.21. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 34,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $2,681,996.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $49,303.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,380 shares of company stock worth $20,772,526. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

