New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 6,688 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ashland Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,631,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,729,000 after purchasing an additional 79,149 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ashland Global by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,509,000 after purchasing an additional 330,946 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Ashland Global by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,468,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,960,000 after purchasing an additional 267,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,639,000 after acquiring an additional 223,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,473,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,349,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.88.

ASH opened at $100.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

