New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,473 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 613,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.64. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

