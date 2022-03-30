New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.63 Million Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 26.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,117,000 after buying an additional 178,672 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 800,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,290,000 after buying an additional 50,457 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 43.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 126,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after buying an additional 38,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 110,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,637,000 after purchasing an additional 37,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE VMI opened at $242.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.24. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.58 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

