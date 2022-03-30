New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.38 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory stock opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $93.42 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

