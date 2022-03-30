New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 405,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,939 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mattel were worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Mattel by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mattel by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Mattel stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $25.71.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.