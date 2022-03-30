Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Newell Brands stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

