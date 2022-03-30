Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s current price.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.
Newell Brands stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.86.
In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.
Newell Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newell Brands (NWL)
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.