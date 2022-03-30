Newton (NEW) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $161,262.00

Newton (NEW) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Newton has a market capitalization of $17.60 million and approximately $161,262.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Newton has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00048197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.55 or 0.07199453 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,461.00 or 0.99835909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00055206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00046903 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

