NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

NYSE NEP opened at $82.26 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $63.59 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.37.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 156.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 145,875 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,215,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,510 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,867,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

