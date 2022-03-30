NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Price Down 6.4%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) was down 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.86. Approximately 103,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,501,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEX shares. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,135,448.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,075,663 shares of company stock worth $9,487,666 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

