NFT Alley Market Capitalization Achieves $20,749.61 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $20,749.61 and $129,897.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00047008 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,379.46 or 0.07126095 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,313.14 or 0.99766878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00046455 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

