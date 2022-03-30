Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Update

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the February 28th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 659,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nidec stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. Nidec has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04.

Get Nidec alerts:

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.