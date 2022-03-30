Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Robert Douglas Cudney Purchases 128,000 Shares of Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.86 per share, with a total value of C$110,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,241,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,247,382.12.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$8,400.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$4,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 31,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$26,350.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 30,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$21,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$35,500.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$3,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 2,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.82 per share, with a total value of C$2,050.00.

Shares of NHK stock opened at C$0.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.82. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$1.35. The company has a market cap of C$73.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 price target for the company. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$3.75 target price on Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

