Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 221,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 338,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

