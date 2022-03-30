NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $11,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kadant by 39.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 76.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,147 shares of company stock valued at $636,133. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kadant stock opened at $200.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.29. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.17 and a 1-year high of $240.47.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

