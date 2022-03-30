NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 4,243 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $24,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,012,956 shares of company stock worth $205,952,245. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $214.74 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $156.28 and a 12 month high of $216.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.84.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

