NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 9,800 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $12,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 112.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Baidu by 82.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $147.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.95. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.18 and a 12-month high of $228.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. China Renaissance Securities raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.13.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

