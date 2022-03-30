NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $9.53 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $667,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARE. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

NYSE ARE opened at $202.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.69. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.91 and a 52-week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

