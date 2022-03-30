NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 102 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Booking were worth $22,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,371.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,315.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,358.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $97.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Booking’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,729.00.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.