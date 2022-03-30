NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 44,543 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,543 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $35,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 149.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL stock opened at $182.70 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

