NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 452,465 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 531.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 537,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,465 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $28,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,295,000 after purchasing an additional 342,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,066,000 after buying an additional 247,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,444,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,549,000 after buying an additional 166,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTRG. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

WTRG stock opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

