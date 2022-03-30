NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 41,519 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 301,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,519 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth $160,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 22.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 13.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 11.5% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

SJR stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0791 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

