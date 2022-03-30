NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 383,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,127 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $32,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $29,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $49,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average of $78.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 70.31%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

