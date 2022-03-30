NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,543 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in 3M were worth $20,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 172,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 16.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 62,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $152.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.11. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. 3M’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

