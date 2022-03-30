Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,884 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $27,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 60,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.95.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,525. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

