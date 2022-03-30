North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of North American Palladium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALDF – Get Rating) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $14.98. Approximately 21,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 24,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

The stock has a market cap of $881.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.98.

North American Palladium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PALDF)

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

