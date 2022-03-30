Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NPI shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

NPI traded up C$0.55 on Friday, reaching C$41.38. The company had a trading volume of 122,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,570. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$34.95 and a 1 year high of C$47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.39 billion and a PE ratio of 49.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.90.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$640.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$557.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.16%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

