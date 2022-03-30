Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NWFL stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. Norwood Financial has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $234.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

