NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 30,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,572,933 shares.The stock last traded at $7.52 and had previously closed at $7.72.

NG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 0.65.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $159,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 51,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $391,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,570 shares of company stock valued at $703,044. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,600,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,202,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 245,437 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,548 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

