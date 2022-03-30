Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Novartis has a strong and diverse portfolio. Solid momentum in key brands like psoriasis drug Cosentyx, cardiovascular drug Entresto, gene therapy Zolgensma, the oncology portfolio and the launch of Kesimpta continue to boost performance. The launch of additional drugs like Pluvicto, Piqray, Leqvio and Mayzent and the label expansion of key drugs should also boost performance. The pipeline progress is impressive, and the company has some promising candidates. However, the Sandoz division continues to affect the overall business due to pricing pressures. The strategic review (retaining the business to separation) of Sandoz is progressing, and an update is expected by the end of 2022. Generic competition for key drugs and pipeline setbacks also pose concerns. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

NVS opened at $87.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Novartis has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.66.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

