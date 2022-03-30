NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in March

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NTDTY remained flat at $$19.81 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.28. NTT DATA has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Research analysts predict that NTT DATA will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NTT DATA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

