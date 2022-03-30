Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2,650.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,679 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for 1.6% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $9,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.03. 433,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,595,143. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

