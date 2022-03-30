Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Nuvalent has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61.
In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
About Nuvalent (Get Rating)
Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
