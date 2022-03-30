Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Nuvalent has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 11,348.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

