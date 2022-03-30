Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 85.6% from the February 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 776.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 406,459 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 541.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 346,868 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 306,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 181,095 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 146,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NXP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,097. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

