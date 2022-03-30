Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 75.9% from the February 28th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

Shares of SPXX stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.91. 51,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,839. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.294 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. This is a boost from Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

