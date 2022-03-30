NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 276.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after buying an additional 76,940 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after buying an additional 181,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $286.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.99. The company has a market cap of $719.27 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $127.00 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,056 shares of company stock valued at $234,090,142 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.10.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

