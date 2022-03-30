O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the February 28th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OIIM opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O2Micro International will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in O2Micro International by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,706,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 568,726 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O2Micro International by 34.5% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 630,203 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in O2Micro International by 2.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,349,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 48,371 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in O2Micro International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 148,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in O2Micro International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile (Get Rating)

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

