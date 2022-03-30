Oak Street Health, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Oak Street Health in a research note issued on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.

OSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

NYSE OSH opened at $27.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Oak Street Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Oak Street Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Oak Street Health by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $1,986,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,771 shares of company stock valued at $3,750,245 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

