Ocado Group’s (OCDGF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1,700.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.92) to GBX 1,650 ($21.61) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($26.07) to GBX 1,800 ($23.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,716.67.

Ocado Group stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

