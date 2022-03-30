OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.31

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.31 and traded as high as C$2.77. OceanaGold shares last traded at C$2.76, with a volume of 1,054,148 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.94.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -212.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95.

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$262.86 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Company Profile (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.