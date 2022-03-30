OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of OP stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. OceanPal has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $12.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OceanPal stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.72% of OceanPal as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanPal Inc is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company’s vessels currently transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials. OceanPal Inc is based in ATHENS, Greece.

