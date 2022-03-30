Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Down 6%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) shares traded down 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.27. 360,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 12,847,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocugen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $216,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ocugen by 2,375.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 565,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ocugen by 1,472.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ocugen by 227.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 27,957 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter worth approximately $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

