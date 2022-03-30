ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges

ODUWA (OWC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 243% higher against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $12,225.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,157.36 or 0.99876467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00063917 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00023519 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002151 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.